Gig workers lounge inaugurated in TN, CM hails initiative

Thu, 12 June 2025
01:00
The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a gig workers lounge in the city to benefit those including food delivery agents, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday. 

Implementing an announcement made in the state assembly, the lounge of "Scandinavian design" has been inaugurated at Anna Nagar, which has a sizeable number of woman workers, he said. 

The lounge is equipped with air conditioner, toilet, charging point and parking facilities, he said in a post on 'X,' while sharing a video in this connection. 

This was the first such initiative, he said. 

"Tamil Nadu's style is to implement today itself, initiatives that will be followed by the country in the future. The Dravidian model government is one that acts as a shade-providing tree and water that quenches thirst and extends a helping hand to those in despair," the CM added. 

Built at a cost of about Rs 25 lakh, the lounge was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. 

The government had earlier announced setting up such facilities in cities including Chennai and Coimbatore. 

The idea was mooted to benefit gig workers, most of whom had to wait on the roadsides as part of their profession and they could rest in these lounges, it said. -- PTI

