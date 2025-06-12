Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

17:00

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. "I am going to the city civil hospital to inquire about him," Chudasama told reporters. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area here minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed. PTI

