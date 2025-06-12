HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
17:00
image
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was believed to be on board the London-bound Air India plane that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport soon after take-off on Thursday, a BJP leader said.

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. "I am going to the city civil hospital to inquire about him," Chudasama told reporters. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area here minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed
LIVE! 5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed

AI London flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
AI London flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed

There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD