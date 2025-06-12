HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Doing everything to support victims, their kin: Civil Aviation Minister

Thu, 12 June 2025
20:30
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu at the crash site
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF and local administration are doing everything to support victims and their families following the Ahmedabad plane crash.
 
"Just visited the crash site in Ahmedabad, (and) what I witnessed was deeply distressing. I'm on the ground, closely reviewing rescue and relief efforts," he said in a post on X.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane, carrying 242 people, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon.

"Teams from DGCA, AAI, Air India, NDRF, and local administration are working round-the-clock. We're doing everything we can to support the victims and their families in this tragic hour," the minister said. -- PTI

1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

LIVE! Tata Group to provide Rs 1cr to plane crash victim's kin
LIVE! Tata Group to provide Rs 1cr to plane crash victim's kin

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'

'In 50 seconds, the pilots were fighting drag, trying relight, throttling up and avoiding obstacles.''They had neither height nor speed. There was no margin.'

Fire, clouds of smoke: Eyewitness recounts Guj plane crash
Fire, clouds of smoke: Eyewitness recounts Guj plane crash

Speaking about the building in which the plane crashed, the eyewitness said, "It is a residential building, doctors live there."

