Deepest condolences: Putin on plane crash

Thu, 12 June 2025
17:27
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered deepest condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash at Ahmedabad, the Kremlin said. 

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. Many people are feared killed. "Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the plane crash at Ahmedabad Airport. Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash," Putin said in his message. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed
LIVE! 5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed

AI London flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
AI London flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed

There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

