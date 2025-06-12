Deepest condolences: Putin on plane crash

17:27





A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. Many people are feared killed. "Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the plane crash at Ahmedabad Airport. Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash," Putin said in his message. PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered deepest condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plane crash at Ahmedabad, the Kremlin said.