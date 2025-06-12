CBFC urged to ban 'Sardaarji 3' over Pak artistes' link

00:38

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh/Courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram





Amid the border tensions, speculation over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir being part of the Punjabi movie gathered storm two days ago.





After Dosanjh shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, some people speculated that one of the women in the photos is Hania and that the T-shirt worn by the actor seemed to have Hania's face printed on it.





A day later, Dosanjh posted an Instagram Story showing the actual design of the T-shirt, which does not feature Hania but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame.





In a letter issued to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, FWICE requested the film certification body to refrain from granting a certificate to Dosanjh-starrer film as it involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela. -- PTI

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Wednesday urged the Central Board of Film Certification to withhold certification of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film, reportedly for featuring Pakistani artistes.