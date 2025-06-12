HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

CBFC urged to ban 'Sardaarji 3' over Pak artistes' link

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
00:38
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh/Courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh/Courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees on Wednesday urged the Central Board of Film Certification to withhold certification of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaarji 3, reportedly for featuring Pakistani artistes. 

Amid the border tensions, speculation over Pakistani actor Hania Aamir being part of the Punjabi movie gathered storm two days ago. 

After Dosanjh shared a series of behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, some people speculated that one of the women in the photos is Hania and that the T-shirt worn by the actor seemed to have Hania's face printed on it. 

A day later, Dosanjh posted an Instagram Story showing the actual design of the T-shirt, which does not feature Hania but Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All At Once fame. 

In a letter issued to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, FWICE requested the film certification body to refrain from granting a certificate to Dosanjh-starrer film as it involves participation by Pakistani actors Hania, Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar and Saleem Albela. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C
LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C

Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general
Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general

Pakistan is "in an active counterterrorism fight right now and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world", the general said.

Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime
Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime

The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP
BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP

Gond also claimed that the Dargah premises was the meditation site of Maharaja Suheldev's guru, Rishi Balark.

Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched
Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched

The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar police station in South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD