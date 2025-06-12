CAPF teams deployed at Ahmedabad plane crash site

19:42

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) apart from other central forces were deployed for rescue and relief operations at the aircraft crash site in Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said.

Six teams of the NDRF, two teams comprising 67 personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), 150 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its riot control unit RAF and those from the CISF and National Security Guard (NSG) were mobilised, officials said.

Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad International Airport, were among the first rescuers to have reached the crash site along with local fire and police officials, they said.

"Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services," the CISF said on its social media handle at X.

A senior Union home ministry official said that a number of bodies and survivors were retrieved by these forces.

"They will be at the aid of the state government till it is required," he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Boeing aircraft crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm. -- PTI