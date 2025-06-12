Andhra Attracts Rs 14 Trn Investments In A Year

11:11





Out of the 14 trillion investments, projects of around 9.2 trillion have been cleared. They have either got land allotted by the government, which completes one year on Thursday, or received government incentives.





The major investors include NTPC Green Energy (1.85 trillion), ArcelorMittal Nippon India (1.35 trillion), Indosol Solar (1.29 trillion), NHPC (1 trillion), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (96,862 crore), and Reliance Industries (65,000 crore), among others.





"The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared projects worth 9.2 trillion with employment opportunities for 570,000 people since July 2024," said a government source tracking the development.





Driven by an attractive Integrated Clean Energy Policy launched in October 2024, which fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops, the state also grabbed a considerable share of the country's renewable energy investments in the last one year.





In renewables too, major committed investments are coming from Tata Power (49,000 crore), multiple projects by NTPC Green (2.08 trillion), Vedanta's Serentica (50,000 crore), SAEL Industries (6,000 crore), and Brookfield (50,000 crore), among others.Green energy major ReNew Power is also set to come up with a 22,000 crore renewable project at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, which is going to be the largest renewable energy (RE) complex in India.





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of 14 trillion in the one year since Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge, aligning with his vision to make the state an industrial hub with a special focus on green energy.