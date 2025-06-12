HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah leaves for Ahmedabad

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
15:56
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is en route to Ahmedabad following the Air India plane crash. In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859.

Multiple agencies involved in rescue and relief operations at the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; debris with smoke emanating lies spread across the site. 

A total of three Natural Disaster Response Force teams have been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising of 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stunned, saddened, heartbroken: PM on plane crash
LIVE! Stunned, saddened, heartbroken: PM on plane crash

Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off

The Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed immediately after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD