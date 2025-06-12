Amit Shah leaves for Ahmedabad

15:56





Multiple agencies involved in rescue and relief operations at the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; debris with smoke emanating lies spread across the site.





A total of three Natural Disaster Response Force teams have been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising of 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is en route to Ahmedabad following the Air India plane crash. In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859.