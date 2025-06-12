ALL 242 PASSENGERS ON AIR INDIA PLANE FEARED DEAD

17:55





As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. The aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

All 242 passengers including crew on board the London-bound Air India plane are dead, say several reports. The plane crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport today.