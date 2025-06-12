Air India crash: Rescue teams, medical relief mobilised

15:03

Rescue ops at the crash site





There were 232 passengers and 10 crew on board Air India plane that crashed in residential area near Ahmedabad airport, the DGCA says.





"Rescue teams have been mobilised, all efforts being made to ensure medical aid and relief," the minister adds.





A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X.





Air India crash: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says all agencies have been told to take swift, coordinated action. "Personally monitoring situation; we are at highest alert," he says.