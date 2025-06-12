Air India crash: 'Plane descended at 475 ft per minute'

15:51





Air India flight #AI171 was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport. The signal from the aircraft was lost at 13:38 local time at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off."





Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of the aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller. However, thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.





Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic in real time from all around the world, posts this update: "Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute.