Air India crash: 'Plane descended at 475 ft per minute'

Thu, 12 June 2025
15:51
Flightradar24, which tracks air traffic in real time from all around the world, posts this update: "Initial ADS-B data from flight #AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with an vertical speed of -475 feet per minute.

Air India flight #AI171 was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport. The signal from the aircraft was lost at 13:38 local time at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off."

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of the aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller. However, thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stunned, saddened, heartbroken: PM on plane crash
LIVE! Stunned, saddened, heartbroken: PM on plane crash

Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off

The Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed immediately after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

