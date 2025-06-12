Air India crash pax: 169 India, 53 UK, 7 Portugal, 1 Canada

Air India flight AI171 crash update:
-- The flight departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
-- Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.
-- PM Modi spoke to HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance.
-- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.
-- Air India issues a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash