Air India crash pax: 169 India, 53 UK, 7 Portugal, 1 Canada

15:38

An ambulance carrying the injured arrives at the civil hospital





-- The flight departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.





-- Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.





-- PM Modi spoke to HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance.





-- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.





-- Air India issues a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India flight AI171 crash update: