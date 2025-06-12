HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India crash pax: 169 India, 53 UK, 7 Portugal, 1 Canada

Thu, 12 June 2025
15:38
An ambulance carrying the injured arrives at the civil hospital
Air India flight AI171 crash update: 

-- The flight departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. 

-- Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. 

-- PM Modi spoke to HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance. 

-- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

-- Air India issues a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash

