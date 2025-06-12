HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India crash: No flights from Ahmedabad airport

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
15:31
Representational image
Representational image
All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here following the crash of an Air India flight to London. 

Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, on Thursday, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. "As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement. The airport has advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. "We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," the spokesperson added. 

According to DGCA, there were 232 passengers and 10 crew members on board the Air India plane that crashed in a residential area near Ahmedabad airport. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India crash: 'Plane descended at 475 ft per minute'
LIVE! Air India crash: 'Plane descended at 475 ft per minute'

Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off

The Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed immediately after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, as per the Gujarat State Police Control Room.

Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister

Modi personally spoke to Naidu and took stock of the Air India plane crash incident in Ahmedabad, an official at the civil aviation minister's office said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD