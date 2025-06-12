AI plane crash: Pilots had 9300 hrs of flying experience

The pilots of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad during takeoff, had combined flying experience of 9,300 hours.





The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar.





While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the DGCA said in a statement.





The pilot of the twin-engine wide bodied aircraft issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff at 1.39 pm, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.





The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.





Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.