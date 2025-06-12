HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI plane crash: Pilots had 9300 hrs of flying experience

Thu, 12 June 2025
21:05
The pilots of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad during takeoff, had combined flying experience of 9,300 hours.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. 

While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the DGCA said in a statement.

The pilot of the twin-engine wide bodied aircraft issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff at 1.39 pm, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. 

Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

LIVE! Her phone rung after crash, but...: AI crew member's kin
LIVE! Her phone rung after crash, but...: AI crew member's kin

Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?

The specific reasons for the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick will be known only after the completion of the detailed probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Tata announces Rs 1 cr aid to families of crash victims
Tata announces Rs 1 cr aid to families of crash victims

In the message posted by Tata Group on X, he also said the group will cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

