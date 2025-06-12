Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing says working to gather more information

17:12





Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm local time. Boeing said in a brief statement: "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information." The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

