Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing says working to gather more information

Boeing said it is aware of initial reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and working to gather more information even as the company's shares tumbled in pre-market trading.
Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm local time. Boeing said in a brief statement: "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information." The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.