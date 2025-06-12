HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing says working to gather more information

Thu, 12 June 2025
17:12
Boeing said it is aware of initial reports of the plane crash in Ahmedabad and working to gather more information even as the company's shares tumbled in pre-market trading. 

Boeing 787-8 Air India flight crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 pm local time. Boeing said in a brief statement: "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information."   The crash comes days before the opening of the Paris Air Show, a major aviation expo where Boeing and European rival Airbus will showcase their aircraft and battle for jet orders from airline customers.

LIVE! 5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed

AI London flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board AI flight that crashed

There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

