70-80% of crash site at doctors' hostel cleared

Debris from the plane crash in the canteen of the hostel





Providing an update on the flight that crashed carrying 242 people including 12 crew members onboard, the senior Ahmedabad police officer stated that about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the crash site had been cleared. He also appealed to the public to cooperate for the green corridor for the ambulance.





"After the takeoff, the plane crashed here and after a preliminary enquiry, we got to know that the plane crashed into a building, which is a doctors' hostel. After a few minutes of the incident, the concerned authorities reached the spot.





"We have cleared about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area. We urge all the people to cooperate with us so that we can make a green corridor for the ambulance to go to the hospital," the senior officer stated.





Efforts are ongoing to ensure a safe and efficient rescue operation with the Gujarat government mobilising three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. -- ANI

