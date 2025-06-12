HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
6 NDRF teams, 2 from BSF rushed to plane crash site

Thu, 12 June 2025
16:44
Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force and two from the BSF have been sent to undertake rescue and relief operations at the aircraft crash site in Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said. 

Two NDRF teams have reached the spot near the Ahmedabad airport while four more are on their way, an officer of the federal force said. 

Two Border Security Force teams from the frontier headquarters of the force have also been sent to the accident site, a BSF officer said. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the airport, were among the first rescuers to have reached the crash site along with local fire and police officials. 

A London-bound Air India flight (AI171), carrying crew and 242 passengers, crashed shortly after take off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad around 1:40 pm. Several casualties are feared. -- PTI

