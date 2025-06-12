5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed

17:36

Damaged and broken walls of the BJ Medical College after the plane crashed into the building





An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board -- 230 passengers, 10 crew members and 2 pilots -- crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.





The flight, headed to London, departed at 13:38 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The failure to achieve lift happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet.

Five medical students have died and many are injuries after Air India flight crashed into the hostel of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This includes, four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident, reports NDTV.