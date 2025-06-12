HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 killed at medical students hostel where plane crashed

Thu, 12 June 2025
17:36
Damaged and broken walls of the BJ Medical College after the plane crashed into the building
Damaged and broken walls of the BJ Medical College after the plane crashed into the building
Five medical students have died and many are injuries after Air India flight crashed into the hostel of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This includes, four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident, reports NDTV.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board -- 230 passengers, 10 crew members and 2 pilots -- crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

The flight, headed to London, departed at 13:38 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The failure to achieve lift happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet.

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

