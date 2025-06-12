HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
1.25 lakh litre fuel, no chance of survival: Shah

Thu, 12 June 2025
Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.
  
"There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone," Shah told reporters.

The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he said.

Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident.

"The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims," Shah said.

"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him," he said.

"The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science

Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims," he said. -- PTI

