US national held with GPS device at Delhi airport

Wed, 11 June 2025
19:27
A US national was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying an unauthorised global positioning system device, official sources said. 

The passenger was supposed to take an Air India flight to Bangkok scheduled for 8:25 am, they said. 

The US national was carrying a GPS device manufactured by the Garmin company. 

He was intercepted by CISF personnel during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the sources said. 

The passenger could not produce an authorisation for carrying the gadget, and was handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation, they said. 

Carrying GPS devices and satellite phones is banned in India under telecommunication rules and their usage is regulated. -- PTI

