HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Srinagar Vande Bharat Express booking full for next 10 days

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
11:20
image
The Vande Bharat Express operating on the newly launched Katra-Srinagar route is witnessing overwhelming demand from passengers, with bookings full for the next 10 days, according to railway authorities. 

Speaking to the ANI, Station Superintendent at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station, Jugal Kishor Sharma, said the response to the train has far exceeded expectations.

"We are receiving a very good response from the public for the Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People are very excited, and there are no seats available for the next 10 days," Sharma said. Sharma attributed the strong enthusiasm to the train's state-of-the-art facilities and the significance of the route, which connects important religious and tourist destinations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dad holds 4 sons on rail track, train mows all down
LIVE! Dad holds 4 sons on rail track, train mows all down

Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports
Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'

'He's gonna inspire billions of girls and boys.'

India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole
India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole

'The larger and more opaque this shadow economy becomes, especially online, the greater the risk to India's national security.'

'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests
'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD