Sonam's brother meets Raja's mother: Didn't you hit Sonam?

Sonam and Raja's brothers





"I apologise to Raja's family. Sonam has not considered herself guilty. There has been no contact. We have severed all ties with her. We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi)."





After Sonam's brother Govind met her, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma says, "Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam. Govind is not at fault. I asked Govind if he met Sonam. He said that he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he did not hit her? He said that he did not get a chance as there was media and police."

At the residence of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam's brother Govind says "According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam.