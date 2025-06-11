HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonam taken for medical examination in Shillong

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
10:40
image
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong. 

Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police. This comes after Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong. 

"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with three others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya. 

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Forced to marry Raja, Sonam warned family of consequences'
LIVE! 'Forced to marry Raja, Sonam warned family of consequences'

'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'

'He's gonna inspire billions of girls and boys.'

'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests
'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles.

Soon, you can't keep your AC temperature below 20 degrees C
Soon, you can't keep your AC temperature below 20 degrees C

The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.

India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole
India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole

'The larger and more opaque this shadow economy becomes, especially online, the greater the risk to India's national security.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD