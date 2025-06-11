Sonam taken for medical examination in Shillong

10:40





Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police. This comes after Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.





"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI.





Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with three others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya.





Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong.