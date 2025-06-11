HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
09:29
Shillong police with the four accused
Shillong police with the four accused
Sonam Raghuvanshi had offered Rs 4 lakh to hired killers for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, sources said, adding she later raised the amount to Rs 20 lakh, reports NDTV. 

Top police sources told NDTV that Sonam helped the other accused in pushing Raghuvanshi's body into a gorge in Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2, days after he reached Meghalaya with his wife Sonam for their honeymoon.

The hitmen hired by Sonam first met with the newlywed couple in Bengaluru, from where they took their connecting flight to the northeast, the sources said, adding that since the victim and the accused were from the same city, they got talking.

Sonam had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband as she reportedly wanted to be with her lover.

As per sources, Sonam Raghuvanshi planned the murder with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha just a few days after her May 11 wedding in Indore. The plan of a one-way ticket to Meghalaya for the honeymoon was her plan, they said. Even though Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya, but Shillong Police sources suggest he did the planning behind the scenes and was in touch with Sonam.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge
LIVE! Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge

Shuks' Space Flight Postponed Again
Shuks' Space Flight Postponed Again

'The launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed.'

Soon, you can't keep your AC temp below 20 degres C
Soon, you can't keep your AC temp below 20 degres C

The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.

Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections
Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections

As the election nears, political positions on prohibition are shifting.

Flyer slaps honeymoon murder accused at Indore airport
Flyer slaps honeymoon murder accused at Indore airport

A passenger slapped an accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night, eyewitnesses said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD