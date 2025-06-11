Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge

09:29

Shillong police with the four accused





Top police sources told NDTV that Sonam helped the other accused in pushing Raghuvanshi's body into a gorge in Meghalaya.





Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district on June 2, days after he reached Meghalaya with his wife Sonam for their honeymoon.





The hitmen hired by Sonam first met with the newlywed couple in Bengaluru, from where they took their connecting flight to the northeast, the sources said, adding that since the victim and the accused were from the same city, they got talking.





Sonam had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband as she reportedly wanted to be with her lover.





As per sources, Sonam Raghuvanshi planned the murder with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha just a few days after her May 11 wedding in Indore. The plan of a one-way ticket to Meghalaya for the honeymoon was her plan, they said. Even though Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya, but Shillong Police sources suggest he did the planning behind the scenes and was in touch with Sonam.

Sonam Raghuvanshi had offered Rs 4 lakh to hired killers for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, sources said, adding she later raised the amount to Rs 20 lakh, reports NDTV.