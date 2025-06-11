HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonam, her aides produced before court in Shillong

Wed, 11 June 2025
18:08
Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, who were accused of killing her Indore-based businessman husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, were produced before a court in Shillong on Wednesday, police said.

Sonam was taken to the northeastern state late on Tuesday while the four others were brought to Shillong on Wednesday on transit remand, a senior officer said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, while her aides were apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Sonam and her four aides have been produced before the court here," the officer said.

The special investigation team will seek police custody of the accused to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, the officer said.

The SIT has secured a six-day remand for the accused persons from Indore and that of three days for one arrested from Ghazipur, he added.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23.

His body was found in a gorge on June 2.   -- PTI

