HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
14:54
image
Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month, has confessed to her crime, sources told NDTV today.  

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya. 

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. 

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi
LIVE! Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi

Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports
Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump
Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump

Trump made it clear he had no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon, stating, "I'm too busy doing other things," and added, "I have no intention of speaking to him," NBC News reported.

MEA raises ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US
MEA raises ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details in the case, the sources said.

WTC Final Updates: Australia off to a watchful start
WTC Final Updates: Australia off to a watchful start

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD