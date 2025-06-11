HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security forces kill two Maoists during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Wed, 11 June 2025
19:39
Security forces neutralised two Maoists in an encounter on Wednesday in the forest area under Kukanar police Station area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said.

According to Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chavan, automatic weapons were also recovered from the spot.

The encounter between Maoists and security forces is still underway.

Earlier, additional superintendent of police Akash Rao Giripunje was killed in IED blasts in Sukma district.

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Maoist incident, when the IED blast occurred near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road, due to which ASP Konta Division, Sukma district, Akash Rao Giripunje sustained serious injuries. 

He later succumbed to the injuries. -- PTI 

