Schin Pilot pays tribute to father on his 25th death anniversary

He further wrote that his father pledged respect and empowerment for all sections of society. "Today, 11 June 2025, on the 25th death anniversary of my father, Late Rajesh Pilot ji, I remember him and pay my tribute to him. His public service, honesty and courage will always be a source of inspiration for me. He pledged respect and empowerment for every section, including farmers, youth - he was able to make a place in every heart with his humble behaviour, hard work and dedication to the country. My heartfelt tribute and salutations to him," the post stated.

