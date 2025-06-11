Rupee rises 6 paise to settle at 85.51 against US dollar

18:28

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 85.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by strong foreign fund inflows and a weak American currency against major rivals overseas.





However, investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the CPI data release on Thursday and restricted the gains, traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.53 and reached an intra-day high of 85.42 and a low of 85.56.





It finally settled at 85.51 (provisional), up 6 paise from its previous closing of 85.57. -- PTI