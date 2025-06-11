Regret posts on Trump, they went too far: Musk

13:11





Musk and Trump engaged in a public war over TV interviews and X posts after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO left his role in the government and criticised the Republican party's new tax bill proposal.





Musk labelled the bill a "disgusting abomination" and urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers who backed it.

President Trump responded, warning Musk of "very serious consequences" should the billionaire follow through on funding primary challengers against sitting Republican lawmakers. "He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump said, while declining to specify what those consequences might entail. He also made clear that reconciliation was not on the table. "I have no intention of speaking to him," Trump said.





A post by Musk, since deleted, alleged that Donald Trump is on the Epstein list, and implication that this is why the government is not releasing the files for public viewing.

Billionaire Elon Musk shares this message on X, heralding a patch-up between him and US president Donald Trump. He writes, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."