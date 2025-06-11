HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Regret posts on Trump, they went too far: Musk

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
13:11
image
Billionaire Elon Musk shares this message on X, heralding a patch-up between him and US president Donald Trump. He writes, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump  last week. They went too far."

Musk and Trump engaged in a public war over TV interviews and X posts after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO left his role in the government and criticised the Republican party's new tax bill proposal.

Musk labelled the bill a "disgusting abomination" and urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers who backed it.

President Trump responded, warning Musk of "very serious consequences" should the billionaire follow through on funding primary challengers against sitting Republican lawmakers. "He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump said, while declining to specify what those consequences might entail. He also made clear that reconciliation was not on the table. "I have no intention of speaking to him," Trump said.

A post by Musk, since deleted, alleged that Donald Trump is on the Epstein list, and implication that this is why the government is not releasing the files for public viewing. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Never seen a PM who lies so much: Kharge
LIVE! Never seen a PM who lies so much: Kharge

Sonam tests -ve for pregnancy, will be taken to crime scene
Sonam tests -ve for pregnancy, will be taken to crime scene

The Meghalaya Police, which codenamed the investigation as 'Operation Honeymoon', collected evidence from the residences and other places frequented by the accused in Indore and Ghazipur, Syiem said.

Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports
Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

Meitei outfit member fires at security personnel, held
Meitei outfit member fires at security personnel, held

A member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended for allegedly firing at security personnel during the recent protests in Manipur over the arrests of a leader of the organisation and four others, police said on Wednesday.

Man jumps before train with 4 kids after fight with wife
Man jumps before train with 4 kids after fight with wife

The loco pilot kept blowing the horn from a distance but the man did not move from the track. When the train came close to them, he jumped in front of the train with the children -- Pawan (10), Karu (9), Murli (5) and Chotu (3).

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD