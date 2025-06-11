HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C

Wed, 11 June 2025
A red alert was issued for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday. 

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius. 

At 5.30 pm, Ayanagar was the hottest at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 43.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura at 43.5 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road at 43.4 degrees Celsius, Mayur Vihar at 40.9 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung --the city's base station -- reported 43.3 degrees Celsius. 

On the heat index crossing 50, the India meteorological department said it depends on temperature and relative humidity and varies throughout the day based on changes in these values. 

Additionally, the heat index is not validated for Indian conditions, and no official records of it are maintained. -- PTI

