Railway Passenger Traffic Surged 6% In FY25

The railways has been seeing a resurgence in passenger travel since its halt due to the Covid lockdown. For the first time in five years, the total passenger count crossed 7 billion. However, it is still below pre-Covid volumes.





Historical data (since 2011) shows that the railways was carrying over 8 billion passengers for a decade before the lockdown, with peak volume in FY13 (8.49 billion passengers).





Since most of the passenger reduction is in the non-suburban segment, the revenue has seen almost 50 per cent rise since FY20 at Rs 75,215 crore (Rs 752.15 billion).





Passengers travelling in sleeper class have also seen a reduction since the last two years.





With the introduction of premium trains like Vande Bharat, the railway revenue from the chair car services has risen nearly four times in four years to Rs 4,400 crore (Rs 40 billion).According to officials, long-distance sleeper Vande Bharats, once introduced, will spur an even higher revenue generation in the long-distance segments.





-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

Passenger volume on the Indian Railways increased by 6 per cent in 2024-2025 (FY25), riding on a 5 per cent rise in the reserved ticket category and 6.2 per cent growth in unreserved passenger volume.