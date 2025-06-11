HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Railway Passenger Traffic Surged 6% In FY25

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
09:20
image
Passenger volume on the Indian Railways increased by 6 per cent in 2024-2025 (FY25), riding on a 5 per cent rise in the reserved ticket category and 6.2 per cent growth in unreserved passenger volume.

The railways has been seeing a resurgence in passenger travel since its halt due to the Covid lockdown. For the first time in five years, the total passenger count crossed 7 billion. However, it is still below pre-Covid volumes.

Historical data (since 2011) shows that the railways was carrying over 8 billion passengers for a decade before the lockdown, with peak volume in FY13 (8.49 billion passengers).

Since most of the passenger reduction is in the non-suburban segment, the revenue has seen almost 50 per cent rise since FY20 at Rs 75,215 crore (Rs 752.15 billion).

Passengers travelling in sleeper class have also seen a reduction since the last two years.

With the introduction of premium trains like Vande Bharat, the railway revenue from the chair car services has risen nearly four times in four years to Rs 4,400 crore (Rs 40 billion).According to officials, long-distance sleeper Vande Bharats, once introduced, will spur an even higher revenue generation in the long-distance segments.

-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge
LIVE! Sonam offered Rs 20L to killers, pushed Raja into gorge

Shuks' Space Flight Postponed Again
Shuks' Space Flight Postponed Again

'The launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed.'

Soon, you can't keep your AC temp below 20 degres C
Soon, you can't keep your AC temp below 20 degres C

The move is aimed at improving cooling efficiency, potentially reducing sudden power demand spikes, and cutting electricity bills.

Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections
Bihar's Liquor Ban Faces Heat Ahead Of Elections

As the election nears, political positions on prohibition are shifting.

Flyer slaps honeymoon murder accused at Indore airport
Flyer slaps honeymoon murder accused at Indore airport

A passenger slapped an accused arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night, eyewitnesses said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD