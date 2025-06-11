Railway overbridge in Bhopal stirs safety row over sharp turn

23:50





Officials associated with its construction argue that they had no other option than building it this way given the paucity of land and the presence of a metro rail station nearby.





This RoB, which is almost ready, is aimed at facilitating the movement of people from Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal.





Before its construction began in March 2023, the government had said that once it becomes operational, people of Aishbagh area will neither have to wait at the railway crossing nor will they have to take a long detour.





It also claimed that about three lakh people will benefit from it every day.





This overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, the officials said.





However, due to its ninety degree turn, social media users as well as local residents have raised question marks over its design.





This kind of turn can lead to accidents as vehicles may find it difficult to negotiate the turn due to the angle, they said. -- PTI

