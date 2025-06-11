HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Railway overbridge in Bhopal stirs safety row over sharp turn

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
23:50
A railway overbridge built near Aishbagh Stadium in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has become the talk of the town even before its official launch as it has a peculiar 90 degrees turn, with locals residents raising concerns over potential risks to commuters. 

Officials associated with its construction argue that they had no other option than building it this way given the paucity of land and the presence of a metro rail station nearby. 

This RoB, which is almost ready, is aimed at facilitating the movement of people from Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal. 

Before its construction began in March 2023, the government had said that once it becomes operational, people of Aishbagh area will neither have to wait at the railway crossing nor will they have to take a long detour. 

It also claimed that about three lakh people will benefit from it every day. 

This overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, the officials said. 

However, due to its ninety degree turn, social media users as well as local residents have raised question marks over its design. 

This kind of turn can lead to accidents as vehicles may find it difficult to negotiate the turn due to the angle, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C
LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C

Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general
Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general

Pakistan is "in an active counterterrorism fight right now and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world", the general said.

Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime
Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime

The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP
BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP

Gond also claimed that the Dargah premises was the meditation site of Maharaja Suheldev's guru, Rishi Balark.

Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched
Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched

The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar police station in South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD