Raghuvanshi family apologises to Meghalaya govt

Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi





Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, apologised to the Meghalaya government and said that the image of Meghalaya had been tarnished due to the murder case. He also thanked the Meghalaya government for standing in their support.





"I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The Meghalaya govt cares for its tourists," the brother told ANI. He also demanded strict action against the culprits.

