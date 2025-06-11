HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raghuvanshi family apologises to Meghalaya govt

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
14:43
Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi
Brother Vipin Raghuvanshi
Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, the victim in the Meghalaya murder case, have apologised to the Meghalaya government, stating that their image had been tarnished due to the murder case. 

Sachin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, apologised to the Meghalaya government and said that the image of Meghalaya had been tarnished due to the murder case. He also thanked the Meghalaya government for standing in their support. 

"I want to apologise to the Meghalaya government that because of one Sonam Raghuvanshi, the image of Meghalaya has been tarnished. The Meghalaya Police solved this case in 17 days. I want to thank the Meghalaya government for standing with us. The Meghalaya govt cares for its tourists," the brother told ANI. He also demanded strict action against the culprits.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi
LIVE! Sonam confesses to killing husband Raja Raghuvanshi

Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports
Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump
Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump

Trump made it clear he had no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon, stating, "I'm too busy doing other things," and added, "I have no intention of speaking to him," NBC News reported.

MEA raises ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US
MEA raises ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details in the case, the sources said.

WTC Final Updates: Australia off to a watchful start
WTC Final Updates: Australia off to a watchful start

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD