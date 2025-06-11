HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Puri Jagannath temple's servitor murdered, body found on roadside

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
23:58
image
An 83-year-old servitor of the Jagannath temple in Puri was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, the police said. 

The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said. 

The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple. 

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said. 

A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said. 

A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C
LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C

Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general
Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general

Pakistan is "in an active counterterrorism fight right now and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world", the general said.

Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime
Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime

The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP
BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP

Gond also claimed that the Dargah premises was the meditation site of Maharaja Suheldev's guru, Rishi Balark.

Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched
Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched

The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar police station in South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD