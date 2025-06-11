Puri Jagannath temple's servitor murdered, body found on roadside

23:58





The body of Jagannath Dixit (83), who was a 'supakar' (cook) at the temple, was found in a pool of blood at Rabeni Choura in Gudiashahi, they said.





The incident happened amid tight security arrangements for the 'Snan Jatra' festival at the temple.





"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of murder. It could be due to personal enmity. We are probing the incident," SP Vinit Agarwal said.





A CCTV footage showed a man leaving Dixit's body on the roadside, police said.





A person has been detained in the case, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination. -- PTI

