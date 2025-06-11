HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Pantomath Launches Rs 2,000 Cr Real Estate Fund

Wed, 11 June 2025
10:28
Pantomath will invest in renewable parks
The Wealth Company Asset Management -- a part of the Pantomath Group -- has launched the 2000 crore (Rs 20 billion) Bharat Bhoomi Fund under its fifth Bharat Value Fund (BVF) series.

It will have a 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) category II alternative investment fund (AIF) with a 1,000 crore green shoe option. The fund will follow a diversified capital allocation strategy, investing in data centres, warehousing, hospitality, and renewable parks, sectors aligned with India's evolving infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainability priorities.  

Alongside this, investments will target mid-to-premium residential, retail, plotted villas, and mixed-use developments across high-growth cities such as Mumbai (MMR), NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.  

The fund will also focus on infrastructure-led corridors and plotted developments benefiting from upcoming connectivity and urban expansion. The fund's approach is designed to identify projects with clear land titles, regulatory readiness, and early exit visibility.

It will target ready-to-launch assets that can move swiftly from investment to value creation.  

With a pipeline spanning approximately 1,200 acres across six projects, the fund aims to deploy capital with speed, prudence, and precision while focusing on execution-ready projects across high-opportunity corridors and core cities. 

-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

