Pak national held in UP for staying illegally with forged Indian IDs

Wed, 11 June 2025
22:31
A Pakistani national was arrested on Wednesday from a village here for allegedly staying in India illegally with forged Indian identity documents, the police said. 

Three others, including the one who helped him in obtaining a fake document, have also been arrested. 

The accused, identified as Serajul Haq, son of Navi Hussain, had come to India with his mother on a Long-Term Visa. 

After his mother's death, he continued to reside in the district and obtained an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID and Ayushman Bharat card using fake documents, the police said. 

Patharwa SHO Vinay Kumar Mishra said the arrest was made during a routine verification drive. 

Haq had concealed his identity and was living in the village even after his visa had expired. 

The police have also registered a case against three people who allegedly helped him procure the forged documents. 

They were identified as Chand Akhtar, who facilitated the procurement of the PAN card; Shabbir Azam, an operator at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dudhahi; and Sheikh Subedar, a resident of Jhagha in Gorakhpur district. -- PTI

