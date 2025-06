18:22

In its sixth straight day of gains, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended 37.15 points or 0.15 per cent up at 25,141.40.





The index moved between a low of 25,081.30 and a high of 25,222.40 during the day.





In the six sessions to Wednesday, Nifty gained 598 points or 2.42 per cent.





After a flat start, the Nifty gradually moved higher in the first half and tested the resistance at 25,200, but failed to sustain the momentum at close, Ajit Mishra -- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.