Never seen a PM who lies so much: Kharge

Wed, 11 June 2025
14:11
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his completion of 11 years in office. Kharge criticised PM Modi and said he has never seen a PM who tells so many lies. 

The Congress President said that he has been in politics for 65 years, and alleged that PM Modi is deceiving the youth and taking votes by luring the poor. 

"I have been saying this in Parliament for a long time, and I have never seen a Prime Minister who lies so much, makes so many mistakes, traps people, deceives the youth, and takes votes by trapping people. I have been in politics for 65 years. He has lied on everything and not even one has been implemented", Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Congress President highlighted that PM Narendra Modi does not answer whenever he is asked about anything, whether it be demonetisation, MSP, or unemployment. 

"When we ask him, he does not have any answer, whether it is about demonetization, unemployment or MSP, there are so many such issues. He has never told the people that he has told such lies. He just keeps on saying one thing after the other and says that his 11 years are over," Kharge added. 

Speaking over the issue of the caste census to be redone in Karnataka, the Congress president explained that there are several criteria that the Karnataka government has made that will remain the same. There is a need to survey because it is 10 years old, and in this period, many people have come into the SC, ST and OBC.

"There are a few criteria that have been made by our Siddaramaiah government, socio-economic criteria and other criteria will remain the same. If something is missing, they will add it. The survey has to be done because it is 10 years old. In 10 years, many people have joined ST, SC and OBC. Many people have been added, and a survey has to be done to see which community people have come where, and nothing else", Kharge added.

