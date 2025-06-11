My brother never spoke about Sonam: Kushwaha's sister

11:29

The mother and sister of Raj Kushwaha





Suhani, sister of accused Raj Kushwaha, says, "My brother has not done anything. He should get justice. We have not seen him since Sunday. We went to the Crime Branch, but they did not allow us to see him. My brother never spoke about Sonam Raghuvanshi. My brother used to take care of all of us after our father's death. My brother passed Class 10th and had to stop studies after my father's death. We will not be able to visit Meghalaya to see my brother. My only demand is that they should get justice."

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Mother of accused Raj Kushwaha says, "My son is not like that, he can never do something like this. He is very young and used to take care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family. Please save my son, this is my only request. I have no idea about any relationship between Sonam and my son. My son is being trapped. I don't know who is behind this. I can't even visit Meghalaya; I have no one to take me there."