HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

My brother never spoke about Sonam: Kushwaha's sister

Wed, 11 June 2025
Share:
11:29
The mother and sister of Raj Kushwaha
The mother and sister of Raj Kushwaha
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Mother of accused Raj Kushwaha says, "My son is not like that, he can never do something like this. He is very young and used to take care of his three sisters after his father passed away. He started working at Govind's (brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi) office. My husband passed away in 2020. After that, Raj has taken care of our family. Please save my son, this is my only request. I have no idea about any relationship between Sonam and my son. My son is being trapped. I don't know who is behind this. I can't even visit Meghalaya; I have no one to take me there." 

Suhani, sister of accused Raj Kushwaha, says, "My brother has not done anything. He should get justice. We have not seen him since Sunday. We went to the Crime Branch, but they did not allow us to see him. My brother never spoke about Sonam Raghuvanshi. My brother used to take care of all of us after our father's death. My brother passed Class 10th and had to stop studies after my father's death. We will not be able to visit Meghalaya to see my brother. My only demand is that they should get justice."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dad holds 4 sons on rail track, train mows all down
LIVE! Dad holds 4 sons on rail track, train mows all down

Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports
Sonam offered Rs 20 lakh to Raja's killers: Reports

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'
'Shuks Is A New Generation Of Astronaut'

'He's gonna inspire billions of girls and boys.'

India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole
India's $100 Bn Gambling Black Hole

'The larger and more opaque this shadow economy becomes, especially online, the greater the risk to India's national security.'

'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests
'Assault on peace, order': Trump slams LA protests

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said Trump is "pulling a military dragnet" across Los Angeles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD