Morari Bapu's wife passes away; PM expresses grief

Wed, 11 June 2025
23:18
Spiritual leader Morari Bapu
Spiritual leader Morari Bapu's wife Narmadaba passed away at their residence in Talgajarda village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, family sources said. 

She was 79. 

"Narmadaba was unwell for some time. She breathed her last during the early hours of Wednesday at their residence in Talgajarda, where she was given 'Samadhi' in the morning," a close aide of Morari Bapu told reporters. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Morari Bapu over the phone in the afternoon and expressed condolences, he said. 

Morari Bapu is a famous narrator of Ramkatha. He is an exponent of Ramcharitmanas. -- PTI

LIVE! Red alert in Delhi as heat index soars to 51.9 deg C

Pak a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism: US general

Pakistan is "in an active counterterrorism fight right now and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world", the general said.

Sonam's brother '100% sure' that she executed the crime

The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

BJP MP flags 'Surya Kund' at Masud dargah in UP

Gond also claimed that the Dargah premises was the meditation site of Maharaja Suheldev's guru, Rishi Balark.

Violence erupts near Kolkata; cops hurt, vehicles torched

The violence, which erupted over the setting up of a shop in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar police station in South 24 Parganas district, quickly escalated, turning the area into a virtual battlefield.

