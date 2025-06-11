Meghalaya murder: 4 accused brought to Guwahati

08:58

The accused will now be taken to Shillong from Guwahati. Meghalaya Police has taken a seven-day transit remand for these four accused for further investigation in the case.





Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on early Wednesday morning, was brought to Ganesh Das hospital for medical examination in Shillong. Sonam is in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.





Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim, along with four others, including Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand, are accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who recently got married and went on a honeymoon to Meghalaya. Raja's body was found on June 2 in a gorge at Sohra near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.





Sonam Raghuvanshi was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. On Tuesday, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the four accused involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi were being transported to Shillong.





"We have got the transit remand, most likely if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court," the Deputy CM told ANI. Meghalaya's Deputy CM said that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and that Sonam, the wife, is also "fully involved."





"All the accused have been arrested from different places - one in Madhya Pradesh, the other in UP. An SIT of Meghalaya Police went down to these two places. Some of them have also confessed to the crime. The moment we were able to pick Sonam being the prime suspect in the killing we all came to know that she is fully involved in this operation during their stay here in Meghalaya," the deputy CM said. -- ANI

The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case have been brought to Guwahati airport in Assam by Shillong Police from Indore on Wednesday morning.