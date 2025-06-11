HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maharashtra reports 107 new Covid cases

Wed, 11 June 2025
Maharashtra reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total of viral infections detected in the state so far this year to 1,700, the public health department said. 

Two deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded in the last two days, taking the toll since January to 21, said an official release. 

As per the department, most of these patients were suffering from comorbidities. 

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 89 new cases. 

Of the new infections, 34 were recorded in Mumbai, one in Thane district, seven in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, five in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan Municipal Corporation, four in Pune district, 44 in Pune Municipal Corporation, seven in Pimpri Chinchwad, one in Sangli, two in Sangli Municipal Corporation and one in Nagpur Municipal Corporation. 

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in Maharashtra since January 1 stood at 18,885. 

Mumbai has recorded 753 infections since January, with a bulk of them -- 747 -- being detected in May. -- PTI

