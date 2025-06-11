HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LG orders reshuffle in J-K administration

Wed, 11 June 2025
21:26
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday ordered a reshuffle in his administration, shifting four deputy commissioners and heads of various departments. 

Deputy commissioners of Srinagar, Budgam, Ramban, and Kishtwar were among 24 officers who were transferred by the LG. 

Among them, 20 were IAS officers and four were Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officers. 

Srinagar deputy commissioner Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Budgam, replacing Akshay Labroo who has been sent to Srinagar. 

Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary, deputy commissioner, Ramban, was transferred and posted as mission director, National Health Mission, J-K, while Mohammad Alyas Khan, a JKAS officer who was additional secretary in the LG's secretariat, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Ramban. 

JKAS officer Pankaj Kumar Sharma, vice-chairman, Jammu Development Authority, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Kishtwar. Anil Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, social welfare department. -- PTI

