Kerala HC issues summons to Priyanka Gandhi

Wed, 11 June 2025
19:08
The Kerala High Court has issued summons to All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a plea challenging her election from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll held there last year.

Justice K Babu passed the order while admitting a plea by her then rival BJP candidate Navya Haridas who had claimed that the Congress leader had not correctly disclosed her and her family's assets in the nomination papers and provided 'false information' which is against the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to a corrupt practice.

Haridas, who had lost to Vadra by over five lakh votes in the bypoll, said that the Congress leader's response has been sought in the matter.

The petition will be heard next on August 11, the court said.

The BJP leader's plea has sought setting aside of Vadra's election for allegedly 'suppressing vital information about the various assets owned by her and her family', and 'misguiding, misinforming and keeping the voters in the dark with the intention of influencing their choice'.

Vadra had scored her maiden electoral victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll held there on November 13, 2024 by getting 6,22,338 votes.

Her rival, Haridas, came third with 1,09,939 votes.   -- PTI

