Investigation still in initial stages: Shillong police

Wed, 11 June 2025
Shillong, Meghalaya: On Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Addl SP East Khasi Hills, Ashish, says, "Today, the paperwork is being done to forward the suspects to the court. So we didn't get time to question them. There is a strong possibility that she (Sonam Raghuvanshi) is involved. But it is tough to confirm that yet because the investigation is pending. Regarding the whole picture - how much was her involvement and what she did- all this will come out later. We are at the initial stages. As soon as we come to know new information, we will share it. Whatever information (is in the public domain) right now is not concrete."

