Honeymoon murder: 4 accused, not 5, confirms police

Wed, 11 June 2025
12:16
The accused being brought to Shillong Sadar police station
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Indore ADCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya says, "The Indore police's help was sought by Shillong police. The Shillong police team has been here since June 7. Now they have reached Shillong. The four accused related to Indore were arrested by the Crime Branch. Apart from this, the Shillong police has not given any kind of input to the Indore Crime Branch. Apart from those four names, no name has come out in this matter. If Shillong police seek any further help, then Indore police will assist in the investigation." 

The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case were brought to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, on Wednesday. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the victim and the prime accused of the case, is also kept at the Shillong Sadar Police Station. 

The Meghalaya Police team have brought these accused to Shillong Sadar Police Station after obtaining their seven-day transit remand for further investigation in the case. The four accused will now be taken to the Civil Line hospital in Shillong for their medical examination. They will later be produced in court.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

