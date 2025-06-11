HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Full-blown assault on peace': Trump slams LA protests

Wed, 11 June 2025
08:35
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called the protests in Los Angeles "a full-blown assault on peace, on public order, and national sovereignty.
 
The US President was speaking at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Army.
 
"These guys are professionals. These are not amateurs," he said, adding he was working with US Senators to pass legislation to imprison people who burn the American flag for "one year."
 
Trump then took aim at California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, calling them "incompetent" and accusing them of paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" to participate in the protests.
 
"Their position is that the rioting will not stop unless ICE withdraws from Los Angeles and ceases the enforcement of federal immigration law," he said.
 
"So sad what they've done to our country."
 
Notably, the protests erupted after ICE agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. 
 
Earlier, the Department of Defence confirmed that Trump is sending an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement officers in Los Angeles.

