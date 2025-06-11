'Forced to marry Raja, Sonam warned family of consequences'

10:51





In his statement, Raja's elder brother Vipin said Sonam had told her mother about her affair with Raj, who was an employee at the family's business, but her mother objected to the relationship.





"Vipin said Sonam had already informed her mother about her affair with Raj. She said she did not want to marry Raja. Her mother, however, objected to the relationship (with Raj) and persuaded her to marry within the society," one of the sources told NDTV.





"Vipin alleged that Sonam agreed to compromise and marry Raja but warned of consequences. She said 'you will see what I do to that person. You all will have to bear the consequences'.





"No one thought she would kill Raja," the source told NDTV.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was in love with Raj Kushwaha and had warned her family of "consequences" if she was pressured to marry Raja Raghuvanshi, who was brutally murdered days after he married the woman, police sources told NDTV.