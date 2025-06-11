HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dad holds 4 sons on rail track, train mows all down

Wed, 11 June 2025
12:33
File pic
File pic
A 45-year-old man and his four young sons were crushed by a train in Faridabad on Tuesday, reports NDTV.

The children, between three and nine years old, screamed but their father held tight, not letting them go as the express train approached, killing them all on the spot.

Manoj Mahato, a native of Bihar, allegedly left home after an argument with his wife Priya. They fought frequently as Mahato accused his wife of infidelity. 

After their latest argument on Tuesday morning, the man left the house saying he was taking their four sons - Pawan (10), Karu (9), Murli (5) and Chotu (3) - to a park.

Instead of going to the park, he took them to the railway tracks, buying chips and soft drinks on the way.

They waited under a flyover near the tracks for about an hour. When the train arrived, Mahato allegedly stood on the tracks, holding all four sons firmly.  Horrified witnesses saw the children screaming, but their father refused to let go. They watched as the Golden Temple Express hurtled towards the five and crushed them.  The police said that the incident took place around 12.55 pm. Witnesses had seen the man walking along the railway track carrying two children on his shoulders and holding the hands of the other two.

Despite the train pilot's warnings, the man did not budge. A police team removed the bodies from the track. The police found a note in Mahato's pocket with his wife's phone number in it.

"Mahato suspected that his wife was unfaithful, which could be the reason behind the extreme step," said Rajpal, a railways police officer.

When Mahato's wife Priya was taken to the spot, she reportedly fainted on seeing the bodies.

